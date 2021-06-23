Brokers Set Expectations for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Securities raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

ALLO opened at $23.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.09. Allogene Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $46.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 172.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 9,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $249,723.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 236,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 431,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $720,223. 31.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

