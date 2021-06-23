Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,305 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HELE stock opened at $217.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.73. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $178.83 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.57. The business had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.60.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

