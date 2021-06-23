Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Issued By Truist Securiti

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Translate Bio in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Translate Bio’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Shares of TBIO opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52. Translate Bio has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $34.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at about $594,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth $412,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,707,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,116,000 after purchasing an additional 266,772 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Translate Bio by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.