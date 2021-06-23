Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for North American Construction Group Ltd. Issued By Pi Financial (NYSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) – Research analysts at Pi Financial boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for North American Construction Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Pi Financial also issued estimates for North American Construction Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.15 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NOA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.69.

Shares of NOA opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 4.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,620,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in North American Construction Group by 1,119.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 307,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 282,492 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 143,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 138,910 shares during the last quarter. 45.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.