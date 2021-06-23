Bank of Montreal Can Has $15.45 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,564 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $15,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 46.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 73,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 35.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 4.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,824,000 after purchasing an additional 69,228 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 115.8% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 66,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of DRE opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

