Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.43% of Kirby worth $16,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Kirby by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,554,000 after purchasing an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, G.Research lowered Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

KEX stock opened at $63.67 on Wednesday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

