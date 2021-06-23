ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $4,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ACM Research by 2,482.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ACM Research news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 5,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.66, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,713.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ACM Research presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.33.

NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $102.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.23 and a 52-week high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $43.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

