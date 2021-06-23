Korea Investment CORP Reduces Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,400 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 10,317 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 21,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 1.6% in the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,241,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,934,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,908,768.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,327 shares of company stock valued at $5,678,379 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Splunk from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Splunk in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.40.

Shares of Splunk stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.24. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.14.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.85 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.01 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

