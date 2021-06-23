Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 1,289 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

PDM stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.