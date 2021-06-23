Bank of Montreal Can Sells 28,920 Shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 249,024 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,920 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in U.S. Concrete were worth $16,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in U.S. Concrete in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 623.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,099 shares of company stock valued at $132,798. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USCR stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.35. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.44 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.23.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USCR. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist increased their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

