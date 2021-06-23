Bank of Montreal Can Sells 60,338 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60,338 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.08% of Ryanair worth $19,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYAAY. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 2,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $110.80 on Wednesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 68.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65.

RYAAY has been the topic of several recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

