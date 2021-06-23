Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 3,047 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.33% of Graphic Packaging worth $16,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,820,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,365 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $224,601,000 after purchasing an additional 483,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $160,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,076,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,825,000 after purchasing an additional 447,381 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,476,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,925,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

NYSE GPK opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

