Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn Sells 188 Shares

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $295,109.88.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $248.25 on Wednesday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $456,732,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $423,560,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,140,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,243,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

