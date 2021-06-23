iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,929 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,241,000 after buying an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,094,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,541,000 after purchasing an additional 215,283 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,632,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,384,000 after purchasing an additional 574,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $68.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.32. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

