Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,264 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,264 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.48% of The Shyft Group worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 564.8% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,855,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 254.3% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 236,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 169,786 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 571,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,272,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 191,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $36.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.73. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The Shyft Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $573,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,045.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,349,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

