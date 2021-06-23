Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,795 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 257,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 53,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.