Korea Investment CORP Makes New $4.97 Million Investment in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 65,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Daqo New Energy by 18.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 26.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 62.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 17.8% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of DQ opened at $56.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 0.75. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $130.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

