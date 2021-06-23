Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,452 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,452 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 9,893 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 130.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 over the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $95.36 on Wednesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.95 and a 52-week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

