Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lessened its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,074 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 246,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 94,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

In other Juniper Networks news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 58,900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,539.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 180,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,626 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.51 and a 12 month high of $29.08.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.47%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

