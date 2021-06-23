Westpac Banking Corp Sells 6,419 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,419 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after acquiring an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,885,000 after acquiring an additional 159,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 398.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 176,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,094,000 after acquiring an additional 141,484 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $459.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $426.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.79. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $256.85 and a 52 week high of $464.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $436.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

