Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 163,213 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,213 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 2.30% of Immersion worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Immersion by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Immersion by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Immersion by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Immersion by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Immersion in a report on Sunday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Immersion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

IMMR opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. Immersion Co. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $261.30 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.45.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Immersion had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $7.16 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Immersion

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.