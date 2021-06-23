Aviva PLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Aviva PLC cut its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 7.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 56,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 196,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,539,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.2% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Macquarie raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

NYSE OMC opened at $79.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

