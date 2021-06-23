Aviva PLC Grows Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 67.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth $737,615,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,795,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after purchasing an additional 67,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,749,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,044,000 after purchasing an additional 58,540 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 5,693,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,906,000 after purchasing an additional 350,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,156,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,689,000 after purchasing an additional 255,252 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,845.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,090.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock worth $3,142,997. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $64.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.41, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

