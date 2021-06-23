Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases New Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HWC. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

HWC stock opened at $45.55 on Wednesday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

