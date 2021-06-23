Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 105,900 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,938,324 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after buying an additional 544,924 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $99,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at $393,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $367,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,912 shares of company stock worth $1,605,787. 58.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.59. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

