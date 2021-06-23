Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 945,977 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,001 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $106,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 16,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.13%.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

