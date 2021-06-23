Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 86,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $9,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BZUN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Baozun by 65.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 17,882 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baozun during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Baozun by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 123,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.07 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

