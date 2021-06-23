Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,110,280 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,110,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,904,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.87% of SFL at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SFL in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.28. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.79.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. SFL’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

SFL Company Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

