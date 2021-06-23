Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 361,505 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 334,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,505 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.30% of Boyd Gaming worth $19,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BYD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,436,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,376,000 after acquiring an additional 198,237 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,350,000 after buying an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,369,000 after buying an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,350,000 after purchasing an additional 95,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter valued at $45,080,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,170,806 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BYD opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.38. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BYD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.