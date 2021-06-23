Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$1.50 to C$1.75. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Crew Energy traded as high as C$1.75 and last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 334316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$1.25 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.57.

In related news, Senior Officer Kurtis Fischer sold 35,713 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$41,069.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,383.45. Also, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total transaction of C$77,506.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 683,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 319,467 shares of company stock worth $348,686.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$266.98 million and a PE ratio of -27.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

