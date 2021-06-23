CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.94

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.91, with a volume of 10066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.84.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CUBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its position in CubeSmart by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,838 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after purchasing an additional 716,920 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CubeSmart by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CubeSmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after purchasing an additional 463,208 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

