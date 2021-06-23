Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.27

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.27 and last traded at $48.27, with a volume of 6226 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Get Cutera alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $828.73 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cutera by 79.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 139,796 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter worth $37,386,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cutera by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 82,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.