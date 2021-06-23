Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading 7.1% Higher

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares traded up 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51. 149,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,860,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 9.33% and a positive return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 21.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 39,509,583 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104,713 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,247,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983,802 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,026,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,267,000 after buying an additional 2,155,901 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after buying an additional 1,525,570 shares during the period. 33.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

