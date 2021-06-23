Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 908 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,095% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 23,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $273,187.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 570,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,467.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 2,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $25,443.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 197,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,603.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,880 shares of company stock worth $325,973. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $3,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 307,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 43,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,307,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $2,870,000.

IRWD stock opened at $12.58 on Wednesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 22.80, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.43.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 447.47% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

