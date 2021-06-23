Alamos Gold Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,591 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,277% compared to the typical volume of 109 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Deer Park Road Corp grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 2,282,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 67,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.70.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.98.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.