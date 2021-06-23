Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock Position Reduced by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,293 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,241,878,000 after purchasing an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,608,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Synopsys by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $5,266,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Insiders sold 53,753 shares of company stock worth $13,129,435 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $268.46 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.60 and a fifty-two week high of $300.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.