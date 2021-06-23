Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 69,990 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,990 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $16,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Elastic by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $147.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -99.51 and a beta of 1.06. Elastic has a 12 month low of $80.18 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.24%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.86.

In other news, SVP W.H. Baird Garrett sold 192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total transaction of $25,622.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,084,178.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,470,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,330,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,880 shares of company stock worth $4,762,219 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.