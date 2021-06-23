Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 58,613 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,613 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Rent-A-Center worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 415,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 42,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 848,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 62,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.75. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other Rent-A-Center news, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

