Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 57,500 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 707,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $15,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in iCAD by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iCAD by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iCAD by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in iCAD by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICAD shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.67 million, a PE ratio of -52.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33. iCAD, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

