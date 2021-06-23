BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 67,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 194.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.74. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.89%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.15.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

