Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,406 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 148,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 236,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 225.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 499,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,191,000 after purchasing an additional 345,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $54.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,846,794.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

