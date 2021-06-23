Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, March 19th. Grupo Santander upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrovial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRVY opened at $29.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $31.68.

Ferrovial, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads.

