Brokerages Set Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Target Price at C$133.83

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$133.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at C$128.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$121.59. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$70.29 and a 52 week high of C$130.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$82.89 billion and a PE ratio of 14.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8500004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

