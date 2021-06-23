Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Receives C$70.44 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$90.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

WPM stock opened at C$54.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.16. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12-month low of C$44.09 and a 12-month high of C$76.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$188,641.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$277,206.78. Also, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.98, for a total value of C$156,927.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,157 shares in the company, valued at C$2,027,697.12. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $560,663.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

