Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Candace C. Formacek Sells 2,500 Shares

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) VP Candace C. Formacek sold 2,500 shares of Universal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $135,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE UVV opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Universal alerts:

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a boost from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Universal by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal by 10.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.