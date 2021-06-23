Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Insider Stuart J. Rowley Sells 15,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of F opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 32,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

