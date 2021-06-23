Bp Plc Takes $463,000 Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Bp Plc purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 147,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,027 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Teradyne by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,133,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,916,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 146,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Teradyne by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.35.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $125.96 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.07 and a 52 week high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 8.66%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

