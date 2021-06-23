The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,844 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,735 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WU. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The Western Union by 42.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Western Union by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

Shares of WU opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.06.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

