Bp Plc Buys New Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 102.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,198,000 after acquiring an additional 676,901 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 44.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,224,000 after buying an additional 342,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 231.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,467,000 after buying an additional 771,040 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,416,000 after buying an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 627,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,095,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,093 shares of company stock worth $8,481,033 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.