Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $11.65 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Copart by 15.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.7% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 1.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Copart stock opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $132.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.